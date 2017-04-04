Don't Miss
Home / News / Senate begins debate on Gorsuch, headed for showdown

Senate begins debate on Gorsuch, headed for showdown

By: The Associated Press Erica Werner and Mary Clare Jalonick April 4, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured the votes to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee under current rules, putting the Senate on a partisan collision course over confirming Neil Gorsuch to a lifetime appointment that could reverberate for decades. Debate over the 49-year-old appellate judge gets under way in the full Senate on Tuesday, with ...

