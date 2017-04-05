Alan J. Rainbow | Baldwin Real Estate

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Baldwin Real Estate has added Alan J. Rainbow to its team as commercial property manager. He brings to the position more than 35 years of experience in the management of commercial investment property, as well as multi-family residential development. Rainbow is responsible for overseeing and facilitating the operation of all commercial retail and office investment ...

