Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for March 30, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for March 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   DARLING ESTHETICS Address: 3 RAILROAD ST, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 WEB MOXIE MEDIA Address: 28 PINECREST DR, ROCHESTER, NY 14617

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo