Court Calendars for April 6, 2017

Court Calendars for April 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 545.0—People v Kevin J Davis II – Sherry A Chase - Matthew B Powers 534.0—Ronnie Covington v John Colvin - Pro Se - Kathleen M Treasure 535.0—People v Benancio Vasquez - Kimberly F Duguay - Nancy Gilligan 536.0—People v Christopher Perrin - Cara A Waldman - Bruce A Rosekrans 537.0—People v Christopher Perrin ...

