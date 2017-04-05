Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017

Deeds Recorded March 30, 2017                   65   BRIGHTON   SIKORSKI, TERESA M et ano to DIAMOND, ALAN E et ano Property Address: 6 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11839  Page: 200 Tax Account: 137.18-3-19 Full Sale Price: $1 HOOK, JUDITH A to YOSHA, AMANAT MIGLANI et ano Property Address: 184 PENFIELD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11839  Page: 244 Tax Account: 122.20-2-33 Full Sale Price: $325,000   CHILI   LEPORE, MARGARET M to HOOVER, ...

