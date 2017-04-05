Doing Business As for March 30, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business. ACCESSORIES GALORE & PARLOR BEAUTY BUNDLES EXPRESS 439 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Principal: GORDON, CHIQUITA 85 RENOUF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 ALEX TONG DESIGN 463 EASTBROOKE ...