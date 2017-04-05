Don't Miss
Home / Law / Fight over Supreme Court nomination intensifies

Fight over Supreme Court nomination intensifies

As Senate debates Gorsuch, Democrat concludes marathon speech against him

By: The Washington Post SEAN SULLIVAN and DAVID WEIGEL April 5, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The heated battle over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee moved front and center Wednesday in the Senate, where one Democrat concluded a marathon speech against Judge Neil Gorsuch and other senators praised or criticized him. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., spoke against Gorsuch for about 15 hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, taking aim ...

