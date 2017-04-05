Gay rights organizations hail court ruling as ‘game changer’

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MICHAEL TARM April 5, 2017

CHICAGO — Companies cannot discriminate against LGBT employees in the workplace because of their sexual orientation, a federal appeals court said, in a ruling that a gay rights group called a "game changer." The 8-to-3 decision Tuesday by the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago is likely to lead to a battle before ...

