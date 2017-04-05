Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge dismisses suit against one of five guards

Judge dismisses suit against one of five guards

Former inmate wants millions for alleged beating

By: Bennett Loudon April 5, 2017 0

U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. dismissed the complaint against one of five state prison guards whose trial is underway. Sultan Malik, 37, of Brooklyn, claims three of the guards beat him during a transfer between prison facilities in 2008. The complaint, started in June 2009, seeks at least $4 million in compensatory and punitive ...

