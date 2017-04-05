Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BLISS, MONIQUE C 2660 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624-4147 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $6,962.15 COR RIDGE ROAD COMPANY LLC et ano. 1028 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: ...

