Mary Eagle | Roberts Communications

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Roberts Communications has added Mary Eagle as account supervisor. Eagle was previously the account supervisor at Brandtatorship LLC, and joined Roberts Communications after Roberts acquired the firm in January 2017. Eagle will manage annual budgets and execute marketing campaigns for clients. Prior to working at Brandtatorship, Eagle gained creative marketing experience with Mason Marketing, Causewave and ...