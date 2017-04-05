Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 30, 2017

Mortgages filed March 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 30, 2017                   67   BRIGHTON   YOSHA, AMANAT MIGLANI & YOSHA, ASSAF Property Address: 184 PENFIELD RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3130 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $260,000.00   BROCKPORT   BARON, RICHARD J & VERCRUYSSE, MICHELE L Property Address: 656 GILMORE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9406 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $132,063.00 THOMPSON, CANDACE A & THOMPSON, STEVEN J Property Address: 43 HIGHVIEW CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2671 Lender: MANUFACTURERS ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo