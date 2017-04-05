Niki Stonelake | Roberts Communications

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Roberts Communications has added Niki Stonelake as digital engagement manager. Stonelake was previously a digital director and account manager at Brandtatorship LLC, and joined Roberts Communications after Roberts acquired the firm in January 2017. Stonelake will work with the account service and creative teams to assist with interactive project management and programming. Her background in ...