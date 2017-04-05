Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for March 30, 2017

Powers of Attorney for March 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   FREDLUND, ANNE G Appoints: FREDLUND, JOHN RANDALL PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST, Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC,   BAUCH, GARY W Appoints: BAUCH, JEAN M BAUCH, JEAN M Appoints: BAUCH, GARY W KIER, JOHN Appoints: FREY, DANIEL J LONOBILE, JUDITH ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo