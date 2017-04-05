Sarah LaMendola | Roberts Communications

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Roberts Communications has added Sarah LaMendola as associate art director. LaMendola will join the creative team to assist with design and brand management across agency clients. Her graphic design background will be central to implementing creative solutions, including logo, website and collateral design for key accounts. LaMendola was previously the associate designer at Brandtatorship LLC, ...

