Sarah LaMendola | Roberts Communications

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Roberts Communications has added Sarah LaMendola as associate art director. LaMendola will join the creative team to assist with design and brand management across agency clients. Her graphic design background will be central to implementing creative solutions, including logo, website and collateral design for key accounts. LaMendola was previously the associate designer at Brandtatorship LLC, ...