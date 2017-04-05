Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Trials & Tribulations: Supreme Court gets the IDEA

Trials & Tribulations: Supreme Court gets the IDEA

By: Michael J. Adams April 5, 2017 0

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, previously known as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, is a four-part measure that offers federal funding to states in exchange for providing children with disabilities access to public education. Critical to the act is the individualized education program (“IEP”), which requires that states prepare and establish a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo