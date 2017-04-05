Trials & Tribulations: Supreme Court gets the IDEA

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, previously known as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, is a four-part measure that offers federal funding to states in exchange for providing children with disabilities access to public education. Critical to the act is the individualized education program (“IEP”), which requires that states prepare and establish a ...