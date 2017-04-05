Vera Plotkin | Johnstone Supply

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Vera Plotkin has joined the administrative staff at Johnstone Supply as an accounting and financial analyst. Plotkin, who lives in Penfield, has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. John Fisher College. Before joining Johnstone, she worked in accounting at the University of Rochester. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an ...