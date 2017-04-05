Vera Plotkin | Johnstone Supply

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2017 0

Vera Plotkin has joined the administrative staff at Johnstone Supply as an accounting and financial analyst. Plotkin, who lives in Penfield, has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. John Fisher College. Before joining Johnstone, she worked in accounting at the University of Rochester.   Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an ...

