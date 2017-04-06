Andy Trepanier | Cloverwood Senior Living

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Cloverwood Senior Living, a part of the Friendly Senior Living continuum of caring communities in Pittsford, announced that Andy Trepanier has been promoted to executive director. He has served at Cloverwood in various positions for more than 10 years, most recently as the senior living community’s dining services director. Trepanier is responsible for the successful operation ...