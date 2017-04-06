Court of Appeals – Homicide: People v. Valentin

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Homicide – Justification – Initial Aggressor – Jury Charge People v. Valentin No. 33 Judge Abdus-Salaam Background: The defendant was charged with murder and other crimes following the fatal shooting of the victim and wounding another. The trial court charged the jury on justification over the defendant’s objection. He was convicted of manslaughter and, ...