Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Homicide: People v. Valentin

Court of Appeals – Homicide: People v. Valentin

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Homicide – Justification – Initial Aggressor – Jury Charge People v. Valentin No. 33 Judge Abdus-Salaam Background: The defendant was charged with murder and other crimes following the fatal shooting of the victim and wounding another. The trial court charged the jury on justification over the defendant’s objection. He was convicted of manslaughter and, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo