Federal Tax Liens for March 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   EADS, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $136,052.53 HAMMOND, WOODROW Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,494.76 MCMANN, DAVID J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $78,886.59 ROSATO, CINDY L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $57,692.05 SIWIEC, MARK A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $35,502.72

