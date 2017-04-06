Fourth Department – Attempted Assault: People v. Butler

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted Assault Display or Use of Firearm – Criminal Use of Firearm People v. Butler KA 15-00040 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and attempted assault, all of which arose from an ...