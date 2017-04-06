Mark Forte | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017 0

Mark Forte has taken the role of senior accountant with Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. Forte will be responsible for working with small businesses and assisting them with day-to-day accounting services, as well as corporate and personal tax returns and financial statements. He specializes in training in the use of accounting software, including QuickBooks and ...

