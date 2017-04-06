Mark Forte | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mark Forte has taken the role of senior accountant with Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. Forte will be responsible for working with small businesses and assisting them with day-to-day accounting services, as well as corporate and personal tax returns and financial statements. He specializes in training in the use of accounting software, including QuickBooks and ...