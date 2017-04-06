Patrick Fuller | Johnstone Supply

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Patrick Fuller has joined the counter sales team at Johnstone Supply, where he serves the wholesale distributor’s HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration) and facilities maintenance customers. Fuller, who has been in the HVACR business for more than 20 years, was an outside systems sales representative with Service Experts in Syracuse before joining Johnstone Supply. ...