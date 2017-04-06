Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Patrick Fuller | Johnstone Supply

Patrick Fuller | Johnstone Supply

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017 0

Patrick Fuller has joined the counter sales team at Johnstone Supply, where he serves the wholesale distributor’s HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration) and facilities maintenance customers. Fuller, who has been in the HVACR business for more than 20 years, was an outside systems sales representative with Service Experts in Syracuse before joining Johnstone Supply. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo