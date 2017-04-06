Powers of Attorney for March 31, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. DIPONZIO, ANN M Appoints: HOFFMAN, LAURA A FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION, Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING INC, MARCHESE, MARY S Appoints: COSTELLO, CHRISTINE M CIEHOMSKI, DENNIS M Appoints: CIEHOMSKI, KATIE CIEHOMSKI, MICHELE M Appoints: CIEHOMSKI, DENNIS M COOGAN, MICHAEL P Appoints: ...