Powers of Attorney for March 31, 2017

April 6, 2017

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   DIPONZIO, ANN M Appoints: HOFFMAN, LAURA A FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION, Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING INC, MARCHESE, MARY S Appoints: COSTELLO, CHRISTINE M CIEHOMSKI, DENNIS M Appoints: CIEHOMSKI, KATIE CIEHOMSKI, MICHELE M Appoints: CIEHOMSKI, DENNIS M COOGAN, MICHAEL P Appoints: ...

