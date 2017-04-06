Sarah Austin | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Sarah Austin has joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. as receptionist and administrative assistant after serving in several supervisor roles at Quad A for Kids for five years. She lives in Penfield. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.