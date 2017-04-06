Sarah Austin | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017 0

Sarah Austin has joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. as receptionist and administrative assistant after serving in several supervisor roles at Quad A for Kids for five years. She lives in Penfield. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

