Second Circuit – False Claims Act:United States, ex rel. Hayes v. Allstate Ins. Co.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit False Claims Act – First to File Rule – Jurisdiction United States, ex rel. Hayes v. Allstate Ins. Co. 16-705 Judges Katzmann, Pooler, and Lynch Background: The relator brought a qui tam action under the False Claims Act against numerous insurance and trucking companies. The action was dismissed with prejudice as ...