Sharon L. Wick | Phillips Lytle

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Phillips Lytle LLP Partner Sharon L. Wick was named Chair of the Trusts and Estates Law Section for the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) during the Association’s Annual Meeting. Wick is the firm’s Family Wealth Planning Practice Group Leader. She specializes in estate planning, estate and gift taxation and trust and estate administration. The 72,000-member ...