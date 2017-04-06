Sharon L. Wick | Phillips Lytle

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2017 0

Phillips Lytle LLP Partner Sharon L. Wick was named Chair of the Trusts and Estates Law Section for the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) during the Association’s Annual Meeting. Wick is the firm’s Family Wealth Planning Practice Group Leader.  She specializes in estate planning, estate and gift taxation and trust and estate administration. The 72,000-member ...

