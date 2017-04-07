Don't Miss
golisano-pac-midtown-lofts-main-street-view

City picks theater proposal for Midtown Parcel 5

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2017 0

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Friday announced a decision on development plans for Parcel 5 at the former Midtown Plaza site --- construction of the Golisano Center for the Performing Arts and Tower with housing, retail shops, restaurants and parking. The $130 million project will be funded, in part, with a $25 million donation by Paychex ...

