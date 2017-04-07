Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 10, 2017

Court Calendars for April 10, 2017

April 7, 2017

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 559.0—Terence Daum v Anthony J Annucci - Pro Se - Eric T Schneiderman 560.0—People v Sean M Vickers - Joseph G Frazier - Thomas H Brandt 561.0—People v Robert L Jones - David R Juergens - Stephen X O'Brien 562.0—People v Josean A Rodriguez - Joseph G Frazier - Thomas H Brandt 563.0—People ...

