Former inmate gets $400,000 for assault by guards

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal jury has awarded a total of $400,000 to a Brooklyn man for injuries caused by New York state prison guards in 2008. “I’m satisfied,” said Sultan Malik, 37, of Brooklyn, who said he was beaten by guards during a transfer between prison facilities. “I just hope it causes a change. This is widespread. It’s almost ...