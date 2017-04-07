Don't Miss
Former inmate gets $400,000 for assault by guards

Photos of injuries were key evidence

By: Bennett Loudon April 7, 2017 0

A federal jury has awarded a total of $400,000 to a Brooklyn man for injuries caused by New York state prison guards in 2008. “I’m satisfied,” said Sultan Malik, 37, of Brooklyn, who said he was beaten by guards during a transfer between prison facilities. “I just hope it causes a change. This is widespread. It’s almost ...

