Fourth Department – Legal Malpractice: Hall v. Schrader, Israely, Deluca & Waters

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Legal Malpractice Duty to advise – Settlement Negotiations Hall v. Schrader, Israely, Deluca & Waters CA16-00690 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced a legal malpractice action alleging the defendant did not properly advise her during settlement negotiations in an action commenced on her behalf. The plaintiff was ...