Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Harris

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Harris

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Police Credibility – Defendant’s Recorded Conversation People v. Harris KA 15-00322 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the police witness testified at the suppression hearing that he observed a ...

