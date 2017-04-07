Don't Miss
Home / Law / Gorsuch confirmed for Supreme Court

Gorsuch confirmed for Supreme Court

Newest justice may be decisive vote in divisive cases

By: The Associated Press April 7, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to become the newest associate justice on the Supreme Court Friday, elevating Donald Trump's nominee following a corrosive partisan confrontation that could have lasting impacts for the Senate and the court. Vice President Mike Pence was presiding as the Senate voted 54-45 in favor of Gorsuch, a 49-year-old veteran ...

