Greece man convicted in drug overdose case

A Greece man was convicted Thursday of tampering with evidence and drug charges after a bench trial. Domenic Mineccia, 37, was convicted by Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child. On Dec. 24, ...