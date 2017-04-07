Don't Miss
Home / Law / Twitter sues to keep Trump critic secret from government

Twitter sues to keep Trump critic secret from government

By: The Washington Post HAYLEY TSUKAYAMA April 7, 2017 0

Twitter filed a lawsuit Thursday against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, asking the court to prevent the department from taking steps to unmask the user behind an account critical of the Trump administration. The tech company said that allowing DHS access to that information would produce a "grave chilling effect on the speech of that ...

