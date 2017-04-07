Don't Miss
Home / News / Victim’s family upset after murder suspect posts $35 million

Victim’s family upset after murder suspect posts $35 million

By: The Associated Press Paul Elias April 7, 2017 0

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Chinese real estate scion charged with orchestrating the murder of her children's father was released from a San Francisco Bay area jail after posting $35 million bail, a highly unusual financial transaction that startled and angered the victim's family and friends. Tiffany Li will remain out of custody after family, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo