Woman pleads guilty to cashing late mom’s pension checks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An Erie County woman admitted to illegally collecting monthly pension payments for more than 30 years after the death of her mother. State officials say Pearlann MacVittie, 73, of West Seneca, pleaded guilty Thursday to grand larceny. She admits stealing nearly $300,000 in benefits from the City of Buffalo Firemen's Pension Fund. Authorities ...