Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Building Loan Agreements / Building Loan Agreements for April 3, 2017

Building Loan Agreements for April 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   KOPPERS, JEFFREY M Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $407,700

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo