Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 3, 2017

Deeds filed April 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded April 3, 2017                       85   BRIGHTON   HAWKES, JASON  to IMBURGIA, ANTHONY J et ano Property Address: 156 NORTHUNDER ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11840  Page: 401 Tax Account: 137.14-1-63 Full Sale Price: $47,500   CHILI   SCURO, ANGELINE E to HALL, JACALYN  et ano Property Address: 2 FREEDOM POND LANE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11840  Page: 345 Tax Account: 132.13-2-2 Full Sale Price: $128,700 BLACK, MICHAEL T to MANGEFRIDA, ALIZA J et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo