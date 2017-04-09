Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 3, 2017                       108   BRIGHTON   WOOD, MARK A Property Address: 274 GLEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3546 Lender: FIRST HERITAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $1.00   BROCKPORT   WOOD, MICHELLE L & WOOD, RICHARD A Property Address: 3081 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9414 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $3,360.60 NANUSESKI, JAMIE Property Address: 373 CAMPBELL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2823 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $96,800.00   CHURCHVILLE   YACHETT, KRISTIN A Property Address: ...

