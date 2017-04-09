Don't Miss
Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for April 3, 2017

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for April 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   BANK OF CASTILE To: HAMLIN MEADOWS LLC Lot: UNIT B3 BEEHLER LANE HAMLIN COONAN, JAMES To: WEST TRANSIT LLC Lot: 22 KIRK ROAD VILLAS SECTION 2 GREECE GREECE TOWN OF To: ARAUJO, MARIA N Lot: GREECE TOWN OF To: MEYER, ...

