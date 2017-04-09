Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for April 3, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises. BANK OF CASTILE To: HAMLIN MEADOWS LLC Lot: UNIT B3 BEEHLER LANE HAMLIN COONAN, JAMES To: WEST TRANSIT LLC Lot: 22 KIRK ROAD VILLAS SECTION 2 GREECE GREECE TOWN OF To: ARAUJO, MARIA N Lot: GREECE TOWN OF To: MEYER, ...