Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures for April 10, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures for April 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 9 Alonzo St Rochester 14612 04/10/2017 09:30 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $82159.04 926 Burritt Rd Hilton 14468 04/10/2017 09:30 AM Friedman Vartolo LLP $167468.07 3 Semmel Rd Honeoye ...

