A look at the key items in New York’s new $153 billion state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Here's a look at key items in New York's new $153 billion state budget, approved Sunday night: ___ FREE COLLEGE TUITION New York students from families making $125,000 or less will be eligible for free college tuition under Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Excelsior Scholarship Program. The initiative won't cover room and board and students ...