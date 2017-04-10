Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Justices can be great again after filibuster’s end

Commentary: Justices can be great again after filibuster’s end

By: Commentary: NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg View April 10, 2017 0

After the nuclear option, what's next? There really are only two choices to react to the Republican decision to eliminate the Senate filibuster permanently for Supreme Court nominations: mourning or celebration. So for the record, let me begin by saying that Judge Merrick Garland should've been confirmed after he was nominated to this seat by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo