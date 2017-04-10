Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 4, 2017

Deeds filed April 4, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded April 4, 2017                       56   BRIGHTON   OKAL, GREG  to CUFARI, KATHERINE A Property Address: 641 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11841  Page: 198 Tax Account: 150.10-1-7 Full Sale Price: $136,000   CHILI   GALVANO, JEREMY  to KESSLER, LAUREN Property Address: 3081 CHILI AVENUE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11841  Page: 268 Tax Account: 146.06-3-17 Full Sale Price: $90,000 JEFFRIES, DIETRICH  et ano to JEFFRIES, DIETRICH Property Address: 3134 CHILI AVENUE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11841  ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo