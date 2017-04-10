‘Justice Is …’ exhibit opens at Telesca Center

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Monroe County Bar Association will host an open house Tuesday for an exhibit of artwork by retired Livingston County Family Court Judge Jerry Alonzo. Alonzo’s “Justice Is” woodwork exhibit will be on display on the 10th floor of the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St., until May 5. The works were inspired by lawyers ...