Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Justice Is …’ exhibit opens at Telesca Center

‘Justice Is …’ exhibit opens at Telesca Center

Judge Jerry Alonzo displays art project

By: Bennett Loudon April 10, 2017 0

The Monroe County Bar Association will host an open house Tuesday for an exhibit of artwork by retired Livingston County Family Court Judge Jerry Alonzo. Alonzo’s “Justice Is” woodwork exhibit will be on display on the 10th floor of the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St., until May 5. The works were inspired by lawyers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo