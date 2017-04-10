Mortgages filed April 4, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 4, 2017                       91   BRIGHTON   MORAN, LINNEA J & MORAN, PATRICK C Property Address: 206 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2203 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $50,000.00   CHURCHVILLE   LEIBECK, MARK J & LEIBECK, MINDY S Property Address: 259 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9220 Lender: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC Amount: $26,783.68   EAST ROCHESTER   HULLINGS, STEVEN M Property Address: 218 E MAPLE AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1444 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

