New York lawmakers approve free middle class college tuition

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is set to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students. The tuition initiative is part of a new state budget approved Sunday by the state Senate, a day after the Assembly approved it. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) proposed the tuition plan, which will cost an estimated ...