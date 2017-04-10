Don't Miss
Perinton Justice Klonick winding down career

Judge spent 12 years on state Judicial Conduct Commission

By: Bennett Loudon April 10, 2017 0

Perinton Town Justice Thomas A. Klonick has just completed a 12-year stint as a member and former chairman of the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, but he experienced the role of the state watchdog agency early in his career, even before he knew what it was. Back in 1985, Klonick and his wife, state ...

