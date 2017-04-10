Perinton Justice Klonick winding down career

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Perinton Town Justice Thomas A. Klonick has just completed a 12-year stint as a member and former chairman of the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, but he experienced the role of the state watchdog agency early in his career, even before he knew what it was. Back in 1985, Klonick and his wife, state ...