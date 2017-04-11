Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 12, 2017

Court Calendars for April 12, 2017

April 11, 2017

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 602.0—People v Ryan Parkison - Robert Tucker - Bruce A Rosekrans 603.0—People v Patique Donerlson - Kimberly F Duguay - Stephen X O'Brien 604.0—People v Paul Blarr - Thomas J Eoannou - Julie Bender Fiske 605.0—People v James Lopez - Piotr Banasiak - James P Maxwell 607.0—People v Alex S Dumbleton - Gary ...

